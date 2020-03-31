‘We all do stupid things’ – These Leeds United fans share somewhat surprising love-in for Manchester United legend

The rivalry between Leeds United and Manchester United rages on despite the former not playing in the top-flight since 2004.

Leeds and Man United’s rivalry goes way back to the 1970’s, with the Roses Rivalry not waning despite the Whites’ fall from grace.

Both still get ‘stuck into each other’ on the terraces week-on-week, whilst the dislike of one another’s players is nothing new.

Yet, a Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, has been endearing himself to the Elland Road faithful recently, with the former Man United skipper pushing for the current campaign to be concluded when coronavirus fears ease; that, of course, is what the Leeds fans want, as they are on the cusp of promotion back to the Premier League.

-finish this season in a short time frame when safe

-condense next season if needed

-open transfer window from May and run it all the way through 20/21 to give clubs agility

-extend player contracts to complete 19/20

-financial packages for clubs in need inc non-league — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 28, 2020

Neville was part of the Man United squad that last went toe-to-toe with Leeds in the Premier League, but his other work since retiring, like his Sky punditry and help for the NHS, has eased the hate heading his way from Leeds fans.

And, that has been a topic of discussion on Twitter in recent days, with Leeds fans sharing their somewhat surprising admiration for the former Manchester United man.

Here, we take a look at that reaction…

Gary Neville. As a Leeds fan we are supposed to hate him as a player. As a commentator he does a better job than most As a pundit he offers fair balanced criticism And he has more common sense on finishing this season than most too. Can I like him? — Liam Gray 👨‍🏭👨‍🔧 because it comes from chi-nah (@li4mlufc) March 30, 2020

I tend to hate anyone wearing the red rag. But it mostly changes when they move club or retire. Besides Gary Neville has shown football intelligence and knowledge as a Sky pundit, and his humanity during this crisis with regard to his help for medical staff has been remarkable — John M (@JohnMat45466821) March 30, 2020

He's a bit like Take That, it's not a crime against humanity to admit a little admiration now…and i stress, a LITTLE! 😂 — LUFC Noel (@NoelMUR71904709) March 30, 2020

Talks sense most of the time and also does loads for charity. — Micky P Kerr (@MickyPKerr) March 30, 2020

I do pal. He as grown on me. Very fair guy shame he played for scum but we all do stupid things in life it’s about forgiveness 😂 — SuperLUFC (@dansfootprints) March 30, 2020

It's hurting but yep , he's been one of the good guys .

Off for a bit more isolation lie down . — AreWeGullible? (@duncurbiscuit) March 30, 2020

Didn't like him when he played for them but now I do kinda like the guy. Tells it as it is, unbiased on commentary, has sensible credible ideas for ending season but how he looked after his staff and offering his hotel for NHS staff during this is the deal clincher for me — Gary Wilson 💙💛 (@WilsonLeeds84) March 30, 2020

Yes, but I'm keeping it locked up in my dirty little secrets file. — Bielsa's Cheese Wedge Ultras (@Allcheese1) March 30, 2020

It’s hard, but I’m really starting to think he’s a good bloke, who speaks sense. — Niall wright (@Niallwright5) March 30, 2020

