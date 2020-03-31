Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We all do stupid things’ – These Leeds United fans share somewhat surprising love-in for Manchester United legend

Published

1 hour ago

on

The rivalry between Leeds United and Manchester United rages on despite the former not playing in the top-flight since 2004.

Leeds and Man United’s rivalry goes way back to the 1970’s, with the Roses Rivalry not waning despite the Whites’ fall from grace.

Both still get ‘stuck into each other’ on the terraces week-on-week, whilst the dislike of one another’s players is nothing new.

Yet, a Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, has been endearing himself to the Elland Road faithful recently, with the former Man United skipper pushing for the current campaign to be concluded when coronavirus fears ease; that, of course, is what the Leeds fans want, as they are on the cusp of promotion back to the Premier League.

Neville was part of the Man United squad that last went toe-to-toe with Leeds in the Premier League, but his other work since retiring, like his Sky punditry and help for the NHS, has eased the hate heading his way from Leeds fans.

And, that has been a topic of discussion on Twitter in recent days, with Leeds fans sharing their somewhat surprising admiration for the former Manchester United man.

Here, we take a look at that reaction…

