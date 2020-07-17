Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We ain’t scoring then’ – A mixed West Brom reaction greets emerging team news from Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to keep their promotion fate in their own hands today by securing a victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.  

Patchy form from Albion has allowed Brentford to move within a point of them in the race for the top-two, with Slaven Bilic hoping his side can pick up a crucial three points to keep it in their hands heading into the final day.

Ahead of a trip to Huddersfield, Bilic has made two changes, with Hal Robson-Kanu replacing Charlie Austin and Matty Phillips coming into the side in the place of Kamil Grosicki.

That means it is Sam Johnstone in goal, with Dara O’Shea, Semi Ajayi, Ahmed Hegazi and Conor Townsend in a back-four.

Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers will serve as Bilic’s midfield protection, allowing Phillips, Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana to get forward in support for Robson-Kanu.

Some West Brom fans are happy with the changes Bilic has made, but others are uninspired and fear the worst.

Here, we take a look at some reaction…


