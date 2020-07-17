‘We ain’t scoring then’ – A mixed West Brom reaction greets emerging team news from Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to keep their promotion fate in their own hands today by securing a victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Patchy form from Albion has allowed Brentford to move within a point of them in the race for the top-two, with Slaven Bilic hoping his side can pick up a crucial three points to keep it in their hands heading into the final day.

Ahead of a trip to Huddersfield, Bilic has made two changes, with Hal Robson-Kanu replacing Charlie Austin and Matty Phillips coming into the side in the place of Kamil Grosicki.

📋 Slaven Bilić makes two changes for today’s clash with @htafc. Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu replace Kamil Grosicki and Charlie Austin.#HUDWBA | #WBA pic.twitter.com/n5AxF6f570 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 17, 2020

That means it is Sam Johnstone in goal, with Dara O’Shea, Semi Ajayi, Ahmed Hegazi and Conor Townsend in a back-four.

Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers will serve as Bilic’s midfield protection, allowing Phillips, Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana to get forward in support for Robson-Kanu.

Some West Brom fans are happy with the changes Bilic has made, but others are uninspired and fear the worst.

Here, we take a look at some reaction…

How you going to bench Grosicki and Krovinovic wtf — Alfi WBA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Alfinton3) July 17, 2020

I like it!

Phillips looked sharper in the second half against Fulham than he has looked for months!

Ugh oh, my hopes are getting up! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) July 17, 2020

Fine with Matty knowing how well he played against them at home , but KANU – has showed nothing since the restart — Baz 🤙🏼🇧🇷 (@ftblchaz) July 17, 2020

I know I'm meant to be positive but Phillips… really, last good game was in December weren't it? — Ryan (@RyanPGlasgow) July 17, 2020

Basically we ain’t scoring then — Benjamin Clark (@BenjaminWba) July 17, 2020

Don't understand not playing krav, been brilliant box to box when he's started — michael ceney (@mikeceney) July 17, 2020

I’m not commenting because I appreciate you’re just doing your job admin. — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddockWBA) July 17, 2020