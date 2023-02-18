“We ain’t good enough to play football” – Paul Ince issues damning verdict on his Reading FC side following Cardiff City defeat

Reading manager Paul Ince has been fiercely critical of his squad following a last-gasp defeat against Cardiff City on Friday night.

The Royals almost held on for a draw in the Welsh capital, despite having zero shots on target from five attempts, but Romaine Sawyers’ strike from outside the box in the 91st minute saw Sabri Lamouchi’s side steal all three points.

Having got back to winning ways for the first time in seven league attempts in midweek against Rotherham United, Ince’s side faltered yet again on the road, taking their record away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium this season to just three victories in 17 matches, picking up just 11 points out of a possible 51.

Despite sitting in mid-table in 15th position on 41 points before the Saturday 3pm kick-offs, Reading’s recent form could see them being dragged into a late relegation battle if teams below them at the bottom start to pick up points.

Think you’re a hardcore Reading FC fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 History: They were first promoted to the Premier League at the end of which season? 2003/04 2004/05 2005/06 2006/07

The style of Reading’s play is something that has been debated by their supporters, with the Royals picking up just 39 per cent of the game’s possession against Cardiff – the third match in a row in which it was under 40 per cent.

Post-match, Ince furiously defended his methods and style of play but also seemed to criticise his squad by admitting that they are not capable of playing the kind of football that perhaps supporters want to see.

“If you want us to play football and get beat 4-0 by Stoke, then we’ll play football,” Ince told BBC commentator Tim Dellor when questioned over his tactics following the defeat in South Wales.

“This is the problem with you guys (journalists), you keep saying we need to play football – we ain’t good enough to play football. We haven’t got the money, we haven’t got the quality to do that.

“If you want us to keep playing out from the back football then we will get beat all the time.

“This is where we’re at, we have to understand as a club this is where we are at. I’d love to get the ball down and play football, too right I would, but you’ve seen this season we can’t kick the ball.

“Our possession all season has been 39 or 40 per cent – that’s the way we’ve been, and you’re asking the same players to play week in, week out – these teams have had four players coming in, we haven’t brought anybody in.”

The Verdict

Unfortunately it looks like Ince has thrown his players well and truly under the bus with his comments, and sometimes when that happens there’s no coming back.

It isn’t the first time he has been snappy with a reporter recently either, so perhaps he is feeling the pressure and strain as Reading manager right now.

Results haven’t been good recently at all but Ince has been working under significant transfer constraints, which meant he wasn’t able to freshen his squad up in January.

That could prove to be Reading’s downfall in the coming weeks – it’s not impossible for a club who are in mid-table halfway through the season to be relegated as Hull showed in 2020, and the gap isn’t that massive to the bottom three, so Ince needs to pick up some wins soon and fast.