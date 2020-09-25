‘We actually have to go up’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to recent player agreement

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of defender Nicholas Ioannou from Cypriot side APOEL for an undisclosed fee.

Ioannou is primarily a left-back, but can operate in the centre of defence if needed, which make him a versatile option to have in the Forest team.

The 24-year-old started his youth career with Manchester United, but moved to APOEL in 2014, where he went on to make 107 appearances for the Cypriot side.

Have Nottingham Forest ever loaned out these players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Have Forest ever loaned out Joe Worrall? Yes No

The Reds are currently sat 22nd in the Championship table, and will be eager to pick up their first win of the season at the earliest of opportunities.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side take on Huddersfield Town on Friday evening, in a match that the Reds will be quietly confident they can pick up three points from.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Iannou’s arrival, and it’s safe to say that plenty of them were pleased to see the club adding to their squad.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Welcome to Forest Nick! 🔴⚪️💯 Apologies in advance for the over crowded changing room! 🤣 — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) September 25, 2020

Just to add, this lad has pace and will provide us more attacking threat down the left. — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) September 25, 2020

Another day, a new signing, whose tomorrow? 😂 — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) September 25, 2020

Our squad is so good we actually have to go up — Dylan Jackson (@DylanJackson02) September 25, 2020

Our squad is becoming slightly good — 👤 (@TreeceyNFFC) September 25, 2020

Good its permanent and not a loann — John Calladine (@lardlikesdogs) September 25, 2020

Yes, a defender, we need that..! Welcome to Forest! 👊🏻⚽️🔴⚪️ — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) September 25, 2020

This lad looks quick, aggressive, good in the air & decent ability in the ball, yet loads of people moaning #nffc https://t.co/915WWOauxG — Djs (@dansmithuk78) September 25, 2020

This becoming a joke now😂😂 https://t.co/lcA1RvpT32 — Lewis Dry®️ (@lewis_dry28) September 25, 2020

Are we only signing players so we can have a crowd at our games? #NFFC https://t.co/ArJRIBtcXM — Michael Smyth (@michaelsmyth85) September 25, 2020

Sabri’s defensive reds x https://t.co/Pmtcrec9ro — Steve Gibson (@Gibbo8) September 25, 2020