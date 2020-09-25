Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We actually have to go up’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to recent player agreement

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of defender Nicholas Ioannou from Cypriot side APOEL for an undisclosed fee. 

Ioannou is primarily a left-back, but can operate in the centre of defence if needed, which make him a versatile option to have in the Forest team.

The 24-year-old started his youth career with Manchester United, but moved to APOEL in 2014, where he went on to make 107 appearances for the Cypriot side.

The Reds are currently sat 22nd in the Championship table, and will be eager to pick up their first win of the season at the earliest of opportunities.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side take on Huddersfield Town on Friday evening, in a match that the Reds will be quietly confident they can pick up three points from.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Iannou’s arrival, and it’s safe to say that plenty of them were pleased to see the club adding to their squad.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


