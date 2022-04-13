“We absolutely cannot afford to release him” – Swansea City fan pundit urges club to take action on defender

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Kyle Naughton has made 253 appearances for Swansea City since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur and remains a key part of Russell Martin’s plans in South Wales.

The 33-year-old has often played at the centre of a back three this season, having spent the vast majority of his career playing as a full back.

Naughton is approaching the end of his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium which may signal the end of his seven and a half year spell at the club.

Martin will have identified a number of targets for the summer window, some potentially being with the expiration of player contracts in mind.

FLW’s Swansea City fan pundit James Millar had his say on whether or not Naughton should be offered a new deal.

Speaking to Football League World, Millar said: “Regarding the Kyle Naughton contract situation, we absolutely cannot afford to release him at this moment in time.

“He needs to be tied down to a contract as soon as possible in my opinion.

“I think a lot of fans will agree with this, he arguably has been our best player, not in terms of quality and goals etc, but in importance and experience.

“When a lot of people look at quality they imagine a striker or a winger, or a technical player, but this guy is at the back, he’s gone from a right back to a centre back and he’s been incredible for us.

“He’s composed on the ball, level-headed, he’s got a great pass on him, he can defend – which is obviously the most important thing.

“He’s an all-round player, got a bit of everything in his locker, he can even shoot as well.

“Getting on a bit, but when someone like that is so influential to your side, I think it’s imperative you get them tied down to a new contract.

“We’ll need to find alternatives for him because he won’t last forever, he definitely needs to sign a new contract asap.”