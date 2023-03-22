West Bromwich Albion have had their fair share of ups and downs in the transfer market since relegation to the Championship, and may miss out on the play-offs again this time around.

Carlos Corberan has overseen an excellent turnaround since replacing Steve Bruce in the dugout but will not receive the credit that he deserves because of the job that Michael Carrick has done at Middlesbrough.

The Baggies were approaching the season's halfway mark with one foot in the relegation battle before the Spaniard arrived, and they have been transformed, while encountering some bumps in the road in recent months, to retain a chance of finishing in the play-offs.

Jayson Molumby has been one of Albion's most reliable performers this season after arriving from Brighton and Hove Albion on a permanent basis in the summer.

The Irishman had showcased his skillset in the Championship in loan spells at Millwall, Preston North End and West Brom, in 2021/22, before sealing his Black Country return.

When asked if it was the right call to make the loan move permanent, FLW's West Brom fan pundit, Matt Smith, admitted he was initially not entirely convinced.

Speaking to Football League World, Smith said: "Last season I was definitely in the boat of not making Jayson Molumby's loan move permanent.

"I didn't think he had much to offer at all, I didn't really see what type of midfielder he was, apparently he's this sort of destroyer, ball winning player, I just didn't see it to be honest, I thought there was an absence of quality there completely.

"However, I think I've been proved wrong because this season or since Corberan came in he's just been the total opposite.

"He's shown so much quality, last season he seemed like someone who ran around a bit, kicked a few people and wound people up.

"This year I've seen so much more, I've seen a player that has a great tactical understanding of the game, a player that's got great athleticism, a player whose got quality on the ball - can pick a pass and can even get in the box with late runs and score a goal.

"For me, he may just be the best player since Corberan came in, my mind's been transformed by Molumby's performances.

"I'm not one of these people who change their mind on a player after a game, it's taken this spell - however long it's been.

"Now, I fully admit I've been impressed by him.

"Definitely it was 100% the right call to sign him on a permanent deal.

"Although the fee was cheap I still wasn't in the boat, it was £900,000 or something, I wanted us to spend that better.

"Definitely the right decision in the end, even on a fee which now looks so small."