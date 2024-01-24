Highlights Watford's January transfer window has been quiet so far, with only two players leaving and no new signings.

Nigerian attacker Emmanuel Dennis, who previously played for Watford, is rumored to be making a surprise return on loan from Istanbul Basaksehir.

If the deal goes through, Watford's top-six rivals, such as West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City, should be nervous about their playoff hopes.

Up until this week, the January transfer window had been a relatively quiet one at Watford.

Unlike the summer, which saw departures en masse, just two players have left Vicarage Road so far this month, with none, as yet, coming the other way.

Indeed, first of all, Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza joined Ligue 1 side FC Lorient on loan for the remainder of the campaign, and this was soon to be followed by Rhys Healey joining Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town for a reported £2 million.

Although incomings later in the window were always likely, the Healey departure in particular highlighted a need for the Hornets to strengthen their attacking options, with just Mileta Rajovic and Vakoun Bayo as senior strikers left at the club.

David Okereke from Cremonense was a name that had been linked, but a more familiar face could now be set to return to Vicarage Road.

Emmanuel Dennis linked with shock Watford return

We are, of course, talking about Nigerian attacker Emmanuel Dennis, who spent a season at Watford in 2021/22.

With news first breaking via Fabrizio Romano, the Italian journalist reported that the Hornets have agreed on a deal to sign Dennis from Istanbul Basaksehir.

Of course, the deal would really be with Nottingham Forest, with Dennis only on loan at the Turkish club.

In what Romano called a "surprise return", he revealed that Dennis has taken a 70% pay cut to make the move to Vicarage Road happen.

Further reporting from The Athletic confirmed that the loan agreement was one until the summer, with no buy option involved.

West Brom and Coventry City should be nervous about potential Watford coup

Now, with Dennis' medical scheduled for Tuesday, at the time of writing, we are yet to get official confirmation of a deal, even though reports suggest one has been agreed.

With that said, if the Hornets do pull off this transfer coup, the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City, and other sides eyeing those final two play-off spots ought to be nervous indeed.

As you can see below, as far down as Middlesbrough in 11th are within three points of the top six, and that bunch includes Watford, with the Honrets sitting 9th in the league standings on 40 points at this stage.

So far, though, their success has been achieved by coming together as a collective that is perhaps greater than the sum of their parts.

Indeed, with the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro having been sold in the summer, this is a Watford side that lacks the star names and quality that it has done previously, but it is also a team that has more than made up for that this season by buying into Valerien Ismael's methods and showing a level of commitment recent Hornets sides could only dream of.

With the addition of Dennis, the big question is, can Watford keep that harmonious collective whilst adding genuine star quality at this level.

Dennis scored 10 goals and registered six assists in a miserable Watford side in the Premier League, and has also scored goals in Belgium, too.

Things have undoubtedly not gone to plan since leaving Vicarage Road, but if the Hornets can get anything close to the player they had on their hands in 2021/22, they could make a real push for a play-off place this season.

Of course, Dennis' arrival would by no means guarantee success. However, given the ability he has demonstrated previously, this transfer coup should certainly make those in and around the Hornets in the table very nervous indeed about what it could mean for their play-off hopes.

It remains to be seen, but the Nigerian forward could just be the sprinkling of star quality this Watford side have lacked so far this season.