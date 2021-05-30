Wayne Routledge sends heartwarming Swansea City message following play-off final defeat v Brentford

Swansea City missed out on promotion into the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 2-0 by Brentford in the Championship play-off final.

First-half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes saw Thomas Frank’s side race into a two-goal lead at Wembley, and the Bees held on to book their spot in the Premier League for next year’s campaign.

Swansea had midfielder Jay Fulton sent-off in the second-half for a strong challenge on Brentford’s Mathias Jensen, which all but ended their chances of getting back into the game.

Defeat for Steve Cooper’s side condemns them to another season in the Championship, and they’ll be hoping they can go one step further next season, and win promotion back into the top flight.

One player that didn’t get the opportunity to make an impact for the Swans against Brentford at Wembley was Wayne Routledge, with the winger being ruled out of action with a knee injury.

Routledge has been with Swansea City since 2011, and has made over 300 appearances for the club, with 21 of those coming in this year’s campaign.

But he was powerless from the stands, as the Swans fell to defeat against Brentford in the play-off final, which will have been tough to take.

Routledge took to Twitter following the defeat though, and issued a message that plenty of Swansea City supporters are likely to agree with despite their play-off pain this season.

I am proud of my team and my club. ❤️ — Wayne Routledge (@WayneRoutledge) May 29, 2021

Routledge is out of contract with Swansea this summer, and it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll extend his stay with the club moving forwards.

The Verdict:

It’s a heartwarming message from Routledge, in what could be his final season with the Swans.

His experience has been useful to aiding the development of some of the younger players at the Liberty Stadium, and he will have been a big miss for Swansea City in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Swans lacked pace and cutting edge going forwards against Thomas Frank’s side, and Routledge would have certainly provided them with that on the day.

I think he deserves to have his current deal at the club extended by another year.