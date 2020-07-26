Wayne Routledge reflects on dramatic Swansea City moment ahead of play-off clash

Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge admitted it was ‘surreal’ to score the crucial goal in Wednesday’s dramatic win at Reading to secure a play-off place.

Steve Cooper’s side needed to win against the Royals, hope Nottingham Forest lost at home to Stoke City and to complete a five-goal swing in order to make the top six.

Incredibly, that happened, with Routledge’s introduction at half-time at the Madejski Stadium, when the score was 1-1, making the difference.

The wide man scored twice, including the significant fourth that moved the Welsh outfit into the play-off places and he told The Athletic how emotional he was after the goal.

“I can’t really describe what it was like to score that goal. It was strange. If there had been fans at the game, it would have been a totally different scenario because I think we would have known (what was happening), with them screaming and going absolutely mental.

“But because no one was there, we didn’t know whether to celebrate or if we needed to run back and get another goal. It was a bit surreal. It was almost like time stopped for a minute or two.”

The verdict

Routledge has enjoyed many great days with Swansea over the years but his performance on Wednesday is one that will be remembered – particularly if the club win promotion.

As he says, it was a hectic evening for all involved and thankfully for the Swans, they ended the night in the position they wanted to be.

Now, all the focus will be on today’s game with Brentford as Cooper’s men look to take a positive result to Griffin Park for the return leg.

