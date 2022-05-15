Wayne Rooney’s two non-negotiables on his Derby County future emerge

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is happy to remain at Pride Park if the club’s takeover goes through and is given a sufficient budget to improve his squad during the summer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The 36-year-old has had to contend with major off-field turmoil in the East Midlands in the past 12 months, being hit with a transfer embargo last summer and was only able to bring players in during August.

Even then, he was unable to recruit the number of players needed to give the Rams an adequate amount of depth following several departures, making their task of remaining afloat in the division again an uphill battle.

Despite performing above expectations, two deductions totalling 21 points made this mission almost impossible and it proved to be too much of a gap to make up in the end, finishing 23rd even though they fought bravely.

Unable to bring anyone in during the winter window and seeing the likes of Phil Jagielka, Graeme Shinnie and Kamil Jozwiak leave this calendar year, with others also set to depart including Luke Plange and Festy Ebosele, a huge overhaul will be needed and this is why Rooney is keen to see Chris Kirchner’s takeover of the club signed and sealed as quickly as possible.

Kirchner will need to provide the Manchester United legend with a sufficient budget though if the American businessman is to retain his services, something that may have already been agreed with the duo engaging in talks on multiple occasions.

The Verdict:

If Rooney can’t do his job properly, then he has a right to walk away because he deserves a bit of stability considering off-field events in the last year, as well as the players, the rest of the management team and the supporters.

The transfer embargo was bad enough – but administration and the events surrounding that must have been stressful to deal with and this is why there is real desperation for a deal to go through as quickly as possible.

Things will only get worse if this saga continues to drag on, so all fingers must be crossed that the new Monday deadline will be met as Rooney prepares to endure what looks set to be a busy summer with contracts to sort out and players to recruit.

There may also be players he will need to consider transfer offers for with the likes of Max Bird and Jason Knight both being contracted to the club beyond the summer – but may need to cash in on them this summer if they receive lucrative offers.

Bringing in this revenue may allow them to complete an effective rebuild without breaching the EFL’s financial rules again, although those are two players Rooney would ideally want to build his team around.