Wayne Rooney’s stance on leaving Derby County if Everton come calling emerges

Everton have sacked their Head Coach Rafa Benitez after a poor run of form and performances, which could open the door for their former players, Wayne Rooney.

Rooney has been linked with the Everton job in the past with uncertainty growing over Benitez’s job for a while now.

Currently, Rooney is of course managing Derby County, where he has won plenty of plaudits for keeping the Rams in contention to avoid relegation from the Championship, despite a string of financial issues, and a deduction of 21 points this season.

Now however, it seems as though the 36-year-old could be on the move as his old club search for a new manager, should they make a move for him.

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (16/01, 16:37), Rooney is currently happy and focused on his job with Derby, but would find it hard to turn down a return to Everton, should the Toffees offer him the chance to replace Benitez.

It’s a big claim from but considering Rooney’s affection with Everton, it’s always likely that his name will surface now he’s taken the step into management himself.

The Verdict

It seems an easy link that former players get linked to clubs they hold close to their hearts.

Derby have been through this with Lampard before and while it seems unlikely that Rooney would go, it wouldn’t be a surprise either.

Considering everything Rooney has been through and the commitment he’s shown the club, matters might not be in Derby’s hands if Everton come calling and after the latest setbacks for the club in their pursuit of a new owner, it’s hard to see Rooney wanting to stick around for much longer.

That being said, Rooney is just one year into his managerial career and a move to Everton would prove to be a big step for someone still learning. Couple that with Lampard moving to Chelsea too soon and he seemingly being unable to find another role, Rooney would certainly be better off cutting his cloth with Derby.