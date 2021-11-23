Wayne Rooney’s stance at Derby County as Manchester United manager’s job remains vacant

Wayne Rooney has worked wonders at Derby County so far during his managerial reign at the club – so the news from Dharmesh Sheth via the Daily Star that he could be considering an exit from the side would be a huge blow for the club.

The Rams boss initially took over at the beginning of the year and although he had a rocky start at Pride Park – and ultimately nearly lost his job as the side narrowly avoided relegation – he has managed to steady the ship.

He has since gone on to create a solid side at Derby and they would be much higher up the table were it not for a large points deduction.

Although the Rams could still escape the drop (especially with some of the results they are picking up) it looks like they could be set for a long season and a potential demotion down into League One.

They could soon be handed a further blow as the man who managed to get them playing some decent football in Wayne Rooney may soon depart the side.

That’s because, as reported by the Daily Star, there is a belief that he may not turn down the interim manager’s job at Man United if it was offered to him. That comes via Dharmesh Sheth who claims that: “you’ve got a situation where Wayne Rooney, even though he wouldn’t say it publicly, we understand he would find it difficult to turn down an interim position at Manchester United.”

It would leave Derby in a much worse position and not only would they have to find a fresh buyer and owner for the club but they would then have to also look at bringing in a new manager at Pride Park – and it may prove to be a difficult prospect given their current position.

The Verdict

Wayne Rooney has done a superb job at Derby despite it seeming otherwise last season.

He has managed to get the Rams playing some good football that belies their league position and the win over Bournemouth at the weekend showed that.

The side are all playing together and for each other – so for Rooney to leave for the temporary United role would be a massive blow for them.

The fact it is only on an interim basis might mean he wouldn’t end up going for it and the Red Devils may not even consider the man for the job but if he was to leave, it would certainly be a blow for Derby.