Wayne Rooney’s Man United connection highlighted as potential Derby County transfer avenue

Wayne Rooney deserves to be given a chance as Derby County manager, according to Wes Brown.

The former England and Manchester United star is in interim charge at the Championship club as they continue their search for a new boss following the decision to sack Phillip Cocu from his position.

A decision is seemingly being delayed as the Rams await a decision regarding their ongoing takeover, with a new permanent boss expected to be named shortly after.

Derby have showed subtle signs of improvement under Rooney, and according to his former teammate, the player-coach has all the capabilities to be a top manager in the game.

Speaking to Ladbrokes, Brown said: “I’m guessing it will have been something that was talked about for a while.

“Even as far back as when he first joined Derby, because I know that’s something he’s always wanted to do. He’s always wanted to be a manager. Derby is a really good introduction for him – if he can do well there.

“They’ve not had a good start to the season but they got a great win at the weekend and they’ve got some very good players there. If Wayne can get the mix right you never know.

“I’ve seen him first-hand on the pitch; he just has that leader mentality. He gives orders, he knows what he likes. He likes proper footballers; people who play. It’s a great club to start at. It didn’t do Frank Lampard any harm being at Derby.

“You never know, he might be trying to get a few young lads in on loan from Man United… I would.”

Brown added: “If he can do well this season, next season will be very interesting for him at Derby.

“Once he gets settled, he can start to bring in the people he wants around the club.

“It’s a credit to Wayne, though.

“He’s never hid his will and want to manage from anyone; it’s something he’s always said he’s wanted to do.

“Obviously the board see some potential in him as well and it’s all about taking your chance. That chance comes at different times in your career, and when it does you’ve just got to take it.

“John Terry will have a similar ambition to become a manager one day. At the moment he’s doing a great job at Aston Villa.

“You’ve got to give these lads a chance; your John Terrys and your Wayne Rooneys. They’ve been the best players in their positions, so why shouldn’t they have that chance to prove themselves as managers? They’ve earned it.”

The Verdict

It’s starting to look increasingly like Wayne Rooney may get the job.

Things have started to improve with Derby County and that’s surely a positive for the former Man United man’s hopes of getting the job.

Of course nothing will be confirmed just yet, but if the team continue improving then I think it’s his job to lose.