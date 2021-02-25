Wayne Rooney’s latest Derby comment may irk Nottingham Forest fans

Wayne Rooney gets his first taste of an East Midlands derby as a manager on Friday evening as the Rams play host to Nottingham Forest at Pride Park in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Both teams will be eager to secure three points to push away from the lower reaches of the Championship table, but not only that, claim the East Midlands bragging rights.

Rooney has been facing the press ahead of Friday’s much anticipated clash and slipped in a phrase that may well irk Nottingham Forest supporters.

It’s become relatively common knowledge that Forest fans do not like being labelled as ‘Notts Forest’ given the club’s rivalry with neighbours Notts County, but Rooney managed to slip it in as he was conducting his pre-match press duties.

As you can see in this below video, he slips it in, whether it was intentional or not, we likely will never know.

Nevertheless, this is a match that always tends to produce entertaining encounters with the last match between the two sides proving to be a closely fought match.

Forest drew 1-1 with Derby last time out at Pride Park as a Lyle Taylor goal cancelled out Martyn Waghorn’s opener.