After taking over at Birmingham City during the international break, it was a losing start for Wayne Rooney as Blues boss on Saturday afternoon.

Away at Middlesbrough and facing up against former Manchester United teammate Michael Carrick in the opposite dugout, Rooney's Blues were beaten 1-0.

It was a late three points earned for Boro, with Morgan Rogers' winner coming in the 88th minute of the clash.

It could be argued it was a deserved three points for Carrick's side, though, with Middlesbrough having dominated in temrs of shots, shots on target, and possession.

Rooney's Birmingham now sit 7th in the Championship as a result of the defeat.

Birmingham City transfer revelation emerges

Of course, we must remember that the current squad that Wayne Rooney is working with at St Andrews is one that he inherited from former boss John Eustace.

Indeed, the January transfer window is the next opportunity that Rooney can bring in his own players and start to put his stamp on the squad. although, it does not sound as though there will be huge changes during the winter window.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that three of the clubs highest earners will have to be moved on before they can 'have a real go' at signings.

Nixon claims that the Blues have been struggling with spending limits, but that getting rid of Scott Hogan, Neil Etheridge and Ivan Sunjic at the end of the season could help them financially, with all three on big contracts.

As a result of the above, Nixon's report suggests Rooney will not be able to make wholesale changes at the club until next summer.

Hogan, Etheridge and Sunjic are all out of contract at St Andrews at the end of the season, along with a number of other Blues' players.

What are Wayne Rooney's January transfer plans at Birmingham City?

Whilst it may be a more calm window than may have been expected for Rooney, then, it does not mean the club will be doing no business at all.

Nixon reveals, for example, that the club will be targeting two key positions when the January transfer window arrives.

These positions are centre-back and striker.

These players will have to be within budget for the club, though, so they are unlikely to be any big money deals.

Do Birmingham City need a centre-back and a striker?

With Blues reportedly targeting a centre-back, it seems a sensible policy from those in charge of transfers at the club.

Currently, Birmingham City have just four senior options at centre-back, and so could certainly do with one reinforcement incase injuries were to strike.

In terms of striking options, the Blues appear well stacked, with plenty of players that can play through the middle in attack.

It must be said, though, that none have been firing in the goals so far this campaign.

Whether or not the Blues can sign a prolific goalscorer on their seemingly tight budget during the window remains to be seen.