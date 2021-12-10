Wayne Rooney’s defiant Derby message could spell trouble for Leeds and Newcastle among others: Opinion

There’s been lots of speculation about Derby County departures ahead of the January transfer window but Wayne Rooney was defiant when he spoke on the topic this week.

As exclusively revealed by FLW, a string of Premier League clubs and a few Championship promotion-contenders are eyeing some of the Rams’ up-and-coming stars in January while the club’s administrators have refused to rule out cashing in on players to cover running costs.

Jason Knight appears the player most in-demand, with Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Leeds United, Burnley, and Newcastle United all keen.

Max Bird, Jack Stretton, and Louie Sibley are on the radar of Brentford, Bournemouth, Norwich City, and West Bromwich Albion.

Lee Buchanan, meanwhile, was linked with a move to rivals Nottingham Forest in the summer and is someone that both Celtic and West Ham United are said to have eyes on.

Fans will likely have concerns that they could see the Pride Park outfit asset stripped like Wigan was a few years ago but, speaking to the media in a press conference on Thursday, Rooney was defiant when he addressed the topic of player sales in the winter window.

He said: “No player will leave this club in January without my say-so.

“That’s the message I’ve been given and I can relay that.”

It is a strong message from the Derby boss and one that will ease the fears of many Rams fans ahead of next month as well as handing a setback to some of the sides hoping to raid the club for some of their best assets.

The club administrators seem to have guaranteed him that even if a new owner isn’t in place, Rooney will get the final say on departures.

If that’s the case and with the former England captain having indicated his dedication to remaining in charge in League One, prizing players away from the Rams is going to be more difficult than it seemed previously.

There may still have to be casualties, and given his contract situation Buchanan may be among them, but Rooney’s latest comments should inspire confidence in the club’s fanbase.