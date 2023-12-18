Highlights Former Potters midfielder John Eustace deserves a fair chance as the new head coach, despite certain sections of the Stoke fanbase preferring another man in the dugout.

Eustace's performance at Birmingham City was considered relative success, stabilizing the club and bringing through emerging talent.

Stoke City is underperforming and in need of a major rebuild, making Eustace a reasonable option for the vacant hotseat.

Its par for the course when any club seeks a change in management for those linked with the vacant hotseat to cause divisive opinions within a fanbase, and that rule is no exception to Stoke City supporters at present.

Since the dismissal of Alex Neil following the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on December 9th, the Potters have been linked with an array of potential new head coaches, with the latest being Paul Heckingbottom, who departed from lowly Premier League outfit Sheffield United less than two weeks ago.

Among those linked is former Potters midfielder John Eustace, whose departure from Birmingham City was well-documented back in early October, as he paved the way for Wayne Rooney to take the reins at St Andrew's. With the former Manchester United man struggling to get the best out of the same group of players, it seems unfair to Eustace that certain sections of the Stoke fanbase would prefer another man in the dugout, and here's why.

John Eustace's performance at Birmingham City

Despite being well-known across the Championship from exploits in his playing days, the 44-year-old was a managerial novice prior to being named as Blues boss back in June 2022, but was able to stabilise the club across a pivotal season last term.

Whilst on the face of it, a 17th place finish for a club of the Blues' stature would yet again seem underwhelming for outsiders, it was considered as relative success based off a number of mitigating factors, which included the club being named as favourites for relegation before a ball was kicked.

John Eustace at Birmingham City Total Matches in Charge 63 Points per Match 1.24 Win ratio (%) 33.3 (All stats correct as per Transfermarkt on December 17th 2023)

Throughout his tenure at St Andrew's, the former midfielder's side continued their well-known philosophy of bringing through emerging talent, which included breakthrough seasons for the likes of Jobe Bellingham, who now continues to flourish in the second tier for Sunderland, alongside George Hall, who was subject to Premier League interest before being tied down to a long-term contract.

The notion that Eustace was more defensively-minded is also extremely harsh, as there were far more elements to the way the Blues went about their business under his management.

Following new investment in the summer in the form of American financier Tom Wagner, Eustace was able to bolster his forward line, with the likes of Jay Stansfield and Siriki Dembele just two of 12 new additions in the summer.

Prior to his dismissal, Birmingham had scored 7 goals in the space of three days against Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion, which took the side's overall tally to 15 strikes from 11 games. On the flipside, since Rooney's arrival, the Blues have only scored nine times in the following ten matches.

Eustace's stance should breed optimism

It was revealed prior to the previous round of midweek matches in the second tier by BirminghamLive that Eustace, who featured in Red and White 84 times and scored on 6 occasions between 2003 and 2008, is believed to want the job in Staffordshire.

Having built an affiliation with the Birmingham faithful through his one-and-a-quarter year stint in the Second City, it would be certain that he would need to do so again in the Potteries to dig this current crop of players out of a seemingly endless rut.

There's no disputing that Stoke are massively underperforming once again despite a high amount of player turnover in the summer window. However, what speaks volumes is that the next man in the dugout would be the fifth permanent boss since relegation, meaning a major rebuild is needed.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Eustace will feel that he should warrant a fair crack at building a project, having been denied the chance to do so at his former employers, and the Stoke hierarchy can certainly look at worse options than the man who used to call this part of the world home for five years.