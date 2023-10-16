Highlights Wayne Rooney faces intense pressure as the new manager of Birmingham City, with fans skeptical of his appointment.

Rooney is expected to continue the team's successful start to the season and make changes to stamp his own authority.

Rooney's arrival may benefit striker Scott Hogan, who has struggled to score goals this season, as the experienced manager can guide him through rough periods and improve his performance.

After a few days of intense speculation, Wayne Rooney was revealed as Birmingham City’s new manager on Wednesday.

The former Manchester United and England captain was brought in under strange circumstances, as John Eustace was dismissed by the club despite guiding them into the play-off places.

However, the new Birmingham City owners wanted a change, and they have done so by bringing in Rooney, who has managed Derby County and most recently DC United.

There will be a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Rooney, as he comes in with feelings raw at the club following Eustace’s dismissal and uncertainty from the fanbase about whether he is the right choice.

But Rooney as a player was always up for a challenge, and it's doubtful Rooney the manager won't be the same.

What is expected of Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City?

As mentioned, there is already a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Rooney, and he has only been in the job for three days.

The 37-year-old will be expected to continue from where Eustace left, so that means continuing to get the results that saw the Blues start the campaign off really well and be in the play-off shout.

Obviously, as a new manager, Rooney will want to make changes of his own as he looks to stamp his own authority.

But coming into the club, there will be an expectation from the board and the supporters of what Rooney will change and achieve.

As it’s been reported, Rooney has been brought in, as he is seen as the manager who can play the version of football the board sees fit at the club. He is also expected to have the same understanding as the board, and probably most of all, he will be expected to get more out of these players.

Rooney will have his eye on who he sees as part of his long-term plans and who he doesn’t, but in the short term, there is one player who he will no doubt be looking to get a lot more out of.

Why can Wayne Rooney’s arrival at Birmingham City help Scott Hogan?

Hogan is now into his fifth season at Birmingham, and while he hasn’t been prolific for the team, he has been the man the club has looked to for goals.

The 31-year-old has scored seven, seven, 10, and 10 in his last four Championship seasons. So, as stated, it isn’t a prolific number, but he has been their best source of goals.

However, so far this season, Hogan has struggled in front of goal, with him only having one to his name in 11 Championship games. That one came back in August in the 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle.

While he may not be scoring regularly, his numbers this season are there to show that he is still performing, and it may just be a matter of confidence. The forward has averaged 1.4 shots per game so far, as well as 0.4 dribbles and 0.4 key passes, as per WhoScored.com.

But if Birmingham are going to keep up with the sides in the play-offs, Rooney will know he is going to need to get more out of the 31-year-old.

Therefore, Rooney’s arrival at St. Andrews may just be what Hogan needs, as he will get a manager who knows what it is like to go through rough periods as a striker. Hogan can learn from Rooney, maximise what he has learned from the past, and help him in this stage of his career.

Hogan’s time at Birmingham may come into question at the end of the season as his contract comes to an end. But, for now, he will be very much a part of the first team, and Rooney’s arrival could be the springboard in the player’s career in front of goal.