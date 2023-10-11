Highlights Birmingham City has parted ways with manager John Eustace, as the new owners have their own ideas about who should be in charge.

Wayne Rooney is expected to be appointed as the new manager of Birmingham City in the coming days, following his departure from DC United.

Jay Stansfield, a young forward at Birmingham, may benefit from working under Rooney's guidance and learn from one of England's greatest goalscorers to improve his game.

It has been a very turbulent few days at Birmingham City Football Club.

The club went into the break on a high, as they claimed a 3-1 win over local rivals West Bromwich Albion.

A result that sees them head into this international break in the play-off places after what has been an excellent start for the club.

However, that seems to have done nothing for John Eustace and his position, as it was announced on Monday that Birmingham had parted ways with Eustace.

There were whispers about Eustace’s position last week, but that has now been confirmed, as the new owners seem to have their own ideas about who should be in charge.

Wayne Rooney expected to be appointed Birmingham City manager

As mentioned, before a decision was being made about Eustace’s position, there were rumours about Wayne Rooney returning to England and taking the reins in Birmingham.

Now, in the latest update from The Times, Rooney and Birmingham are said to have come to an agreement about the role and the Blues are expected to confirm the appointment in the coming days.

The 37-year-old has been managing in the USA for over a year now but left his role as manager at DC United over the weekend as they failed to reach the MLS play-offs.

Rooney obviously has previous experience in England as a player and a manager, as he impressed at Derby County but was unable to stop them from being relegated to League One due to significant financial and off-field issues.

This decision to sack Eustace doesn’t seem to have gone down well with Birmingham supporters, and the potential arrival doesn’t seem to have had the same effect on the fans as the club would have wished.

But while there may be skeptics, there could be one current Birmingham player who really benefits from this decision.

Why could Jay Stansfield benefit from Birmingham City hiring Wayne Rooney as their manager?

As when any manager leaves or is hired, there are certain players who will welcome the decision, and there are some who won’t.

Stansfield may well be disappointed that Eustace has been sacked, as he was the manager who brought him to the club. But he may also be excited about the possibility of working under one of England’s greatest goalscorers.

Stansfield is an up-and-coming player who is still in his development stage, and his time at Birmingham is an opportunity for him to learn and get better, so he can return to Fulham as a better footballer.

Given that he is a forward, the arrival of Rooney could be significant in Stansfield’s career. The 20-year-old will be able to learn under one of the best strikers this country has ever seen and find new ways of improving his game.

It isn’t anything against Eustace, as he was doing a great job and Stansfield was performing very well, but sometimes certain managers know how to improve certain players or areas of the team, and in this case, you could argue Rooney could take Stansfield’s game on leaps and bounds.

The forward is already playing well this season, as he’s got three goals to his name in just eight league games. He is also improving in other aspects of his game, with him averaging 2.9 shots per game as well as two dribbles per game, as per WhoScored.com.

The forward is also collecting 1.5 tackles per game and is averaging 0.8 key passes, which has resulted in him picking up a WhoScored.com match rating of 7.01.

Stansfield is already playing very well and has been since his loan at Exeter City, but you could potentially see the young forward taking his game to the next level under a manager - and former forward - like Rooney.