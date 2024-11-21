Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney admitted the financial benefits of a planned documentary at Home Park will help the club.

It was recently revealed that cameras would be following the England legend as he goes about his work in charge of the Championship club, who are battling to stay in the second tier.

Championship Table (as of 20/11/24) Team P GD Pts 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16 19 Hull City 15 -4 15 20 Preston North End 15 -8 15 21 Luton Town 15 -9 15 22 Cardiff City 15 -9 15 23 Portsmouth 15 -12 12 24 QPR 15 -13 10

Of course, this is nothing new in the modern game, as fly-on-the-wall documentaries have taken place at the likes of Sunderland, Tottenham and Wrexham, among others.

Wayne Rooney discusses Plymouth Argyle documentary dilemma

Perhaps unsurprisingly, news of this documentary prompted a mixed reaction, with some looking forward to getting an insight into what goes on at Plymouth.

Meanwhile, others questioned if it’s what the club should be doing, particularly as it can be disruptive to the players, with ex-Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman stating that it felt like he was on ‘Big Brother’ during the filming of the Black Cats' Netflix documentary.

But, speaking to Plymouth Live, Rooney explained why the club have gone down this route, as he discussed how it will benefit Argyle.

“It has to be at the right times," Rooney said.

Anything which we feel could affect players on matchday, that access won't be there. I think it happens nowadays anyway, at most clubs they have their own internal cameras almost everywhere as well so I don't think it's any different for the players, or a shock to have cameras around. Once they get used to that it's not an issue.

“I think it's really interesting for the fans to get a better understanding.

"Of course, the fans see the players go out onto the pitch and play in the games but it's actually seeing that preparation of what goes on throughout the week before matchday, and the work the players are putting in and how much the players care, how much we all care to get results.

“They are not around every minute of every day. There will be set days which we give them to film. It's not going to be a massive difference for the players or for the staff to deal with.

"I think it will be good for the club. I know there is big brands looking at it to take it, where that goes we will have to wait and see.

“I think for the club, financially certainly it will help, which is really important for us with where we are at, but also if I'm a fan of the club I think it's something I would be really intrigued to watch.

"Obviously, you have to take everything into account and we felt the positives were way bigger than the negatives.”

As Rooney says, this is nothing new for players in modern football, and the former Man United favourite certainly knows what it’s like to have a camera on him since he made his mark in the professional game.

So, whilst it might take a few players some time to adapt, they will become accustomed to it, and Rooney won’t let it become a distraction.

Having someone with Rooney’s standing in the game was always going to raise Plymouth’s profile, and it makes sense that the club are trying to cash in on that.

But, the main thing, as is always the case, is what happens on the pitch, so Rooney and the team will be desperate to ensure this doesn’t become a talking point by picking up victories to climb the Championship table.

Plymouth are back in action on Friday night when they host Watford.