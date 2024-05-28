Wayne Rooney has been appointed as the latest Plymouth Argyle manager.

The Pilgrims confirmed the arrival of the former England star, with the 38-year-old replacing Ian Foster as their permanent manager.

The Championship side will be hoping Rooney has what it takes to ensure they remain in the second tier beyond the upcoming campaign.

Plymouth just barely survived in their first season back in the second division since 2010, coming 21st in the table.

The club survived relegation by just one point, finishing ahead of Rooney’s former club Birmingham City in 22nd.

Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 15 2 4 9 13.33

Carlton Palmer gives Rooney to Plymouth verdict

Carlton Palmer believes it is a big risk by Plymouth to appoint Rooney given his previous track record.

He has warned that it will be a difficult year next season for Plymouth, and that Rooney will have a lot of work on his hands to keep the team in the Championship.

“Plymouth Argyle have taken a risk, and it is a risk, in signing Wayne Rooney as their next manager,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Wayne, yes, he did a really good job and got a lot of plaudits for keeping up a dysfunctional Derby.

“He failed to make the play-offs in America at [DC United], and then had a disastrous spell at Birmingham City, losing nine out of 15 games.

“People say he maybe should’ve been given more time at Birmingham City.

“We can see that Wayne is passionate, he’s done the work, he’s done the time, we know he’s passionate for the game.

“It’s great that he’s got another opportunity, I don’t know how many other players would have gotten another opportunity.

“I think the fact that Wayne Rooney is Wayne Rooney, and he’s a big name, he’s got this opportunity.

“Now he’s got to show what he can do as a manager.

“He’s not going to have loads and loads of money to spend, though Plymouth have spent, in recent years, £1 million on two individual players.

“It’s going to be a difficult season next season, because as we know Plymouth haven’t got loads and loads of money.”

Carlton Palmer pinpoints key Wayne Rooney asset for Plymouth

Related Wrexham join Hull, Plymouth and Preston North End in Brighton transfer race The Robins are preparing for life in League One next season, and they are plotting an ambitious transfer raid for a Brighton starlet

Palmer has pinpointed one area where Rooney’s arrival could really help Plymouth next season, highlighting his connections within the game as a potentially key asset.

“We’ll have to see now how Wayne Rooney can now build his reputation as a football manager, because again Plymouth stayed up by the skin of their teeth last season,” he added.

“What would be successful for Plymouth? Staying in that division again next season.

“We’ll have to see, it’s a big gamble by Plymouth.

“He’s very high-profile, people talk about his passion for the game, he’s a student of the game, so he deserves another opportunity.

“Not everybody gets that opportunity, it’s a risk for Plymouth and I think it’s also a risk and reward for Plymouth.

“They’re looking at the fact that Wayne is well connected in the game, with Manchester United and Everton and clubs like that, so if Wayne Rooney rings up then he will get those players on loan.

“He’s well connected in that manner.

“It could be a risky appointment, but it could also work out to be a very, very successful appointment because so many managers have gone on to do better things from Plymouth.

“This is a great opportunity for Wayne to rebuild his managerial career.”

Plymouth earned promotion under Steven Schumacher in 2023, but he departed for Stoke City midway through last season.

Foster was his replacement, but the 47-year-old lasted just 17 games in charge before being dismissed.

Rooney appointment is a big gamble

It’s difficult to justify appointing Rooney when looking at his recent experience at Birmingham, where he proved a disastrous hire.

Perhaps Plymouth believe that in a different environment, the former forward can succeed.

But that’s a big risk to be taking when their potential survival in the Championship is at stake next season.

This summer will be crucial, as the club now needs to back Rooney and sign players he believes will help their chances of staying up over the next year.