Talks are ongoing between Birmingham City and Wayne Rooney over the Championship side’s managerial vacancy.

According to The Athletic, Birmingham are looking to appoint the 37-year-old as a replacement for John Eustace.

The Blues confirmed the decision to part ways with Eustace on Monday morning.

He had been in charge of the Midlands outfit for 15 months, overseeing a 17th place finish in the table last season.

The 43-year-old exceeded expectations to earn survival in the second division with multiple games spare.

Eustace led a positive start to the new campaign, leaving the side in sixth place in the table upon his dismissal.

What is the latest Birmingham City managerial news?

Birmingham are looking to move quickly to appoint Rooney as Eustace’s long-term successor.

The former Blues boss took charge of his final game on Friday, a 3-1 win over local rivals West Brom.

That victory moved the team to a play-off position, with Eustace winning his last two games at the helm of the club.

Rooney departed his role as DC United manager earlier this week, opening the door for his return to English football.

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

DC United failed to earn a play-off place of their own, with the team finishing ninth in the table.

The former striker oversaw a record of 10 wins, 10 draws and 14 defeats in the 2023 MLS campaign.

Rooney also previously worked at Derby County, where he managed the club’s relegation from League One.

He worked under difficult circumstances, with the Rams earning a significant points deduction penalty during his time in charge.

Derby almost overcame the penalty to remain in the second tier, but the financial difficulties behind the scenes proved too much and the club was dumped into League One, which led to Rooney’s departure.

How did John Eustace do as Birmingham manager?

Eustace enjoyed a successful stint as manager of Birmingham, keeping the team in the Championship despite many tipping them for relegation last year.

Under new ownership, led by Tom Wagner, the club has decided to move in a different direction.

While Eustace was still earning positive results on the pitch, the new hierarchy at St. Andrew’s have decided to appoint someone to mark their arrival as the new regime at the club.

The former Ireland assistant manager will no doubt be back in management again soon, with Scottish giants Rangers linked with potentially looking to appoint him last month.

If Rooney is to be the club’s newest manager, his first game will come against Middlesbrough on October 21.

Will Wayne Rooney be a good appointment at Birmingham City?

Rooney’s time at DC United didn’t really catch people’s attention, with results proving to be quite underwhelming.

His time at Derby did earn him a positive reputation despite how everything ended at Pride Park.

Despite suffering relegation, most saw that he did quite well given the circumstances.

However, taking over at Birmingham will be an entirely different story, especially as most supporters won’t be happy to see the well-liked Eustace depart with the team competing for promotion under his management.

Rooney could prove a success, but this is a massive punt for the new owners to take, all things considered.