Highlights Wayne Rooney wants to bring in Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland to Birmingham City as a potential replacement for current goalkeeper John Ruddy.

However, it may not be a priority for Rooney in the January transfer window, as Ruddy is contracted until next summer and has performed well for the team.

Butland could be a good long-term addition to the squad, but it may make more financial sense to wait until the summer to pursue the deal.

With John Eustace's exit, and Wayne Rooney's arrival over the international break, it has been a strange time at Birmingham City.

Despite the Blues having had a relatively strong start to the season, it was not enough to convince the club's new owners that Eustace was worthy of keeping his job, with them preferring to bring in their own man in Rooney.

With the season underway, Rooney will have to work with the squad he has inherited for now, but naturally, when the transfer window opens, he too will want to bring in his own men to the club and begin to influence the playing squad at St. Andrews.

Birmingham City linked with Rangers transfer swoop

One player that the Blues boss is reportedly targeting is Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

That is according to Alan Nixon's Patreon report over the weekend.

Indeed, Nixon claims that Rooney wants Butland to quit Ibrox and join him at St Andrews, with the legendary England striker looking for a new number one goalkeeper.

It is reported that Rooney may have to wait until next summer for the deal to happen, though, with a January move requiring a small fee and Rooney reportedly needing to keep the club's spending in check until next summer.

Would Jack Butland be a good signing for Birmingham City?

With the above news in mind, below, some of our FLW writers have discussed whether or not Butland would be a good addition at St Andrews.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Jack Butland, at this level, is a strong option to have as your number one goalkeeper, and therefore, you have to say that this would be a good signing for Birmingham City were they to get this done.

Naturally, Wayne Rooney will want to put his stamp on the playing squad at St Andrews and changing the goalkeeper would be a bold step to start doing that.

With that being said, though, current Blues number one John Ruddy is still contracted at the club until next summer, so this should not be a January priority for Wayne Rooney. Indeed, there seems no immediate need for the Blues to go out and spend a fee on Butland in January if, indeed, they can land him for nothing next summer.

Butland makes sense as a Ruddy replacement if he moves on, but having the two fight it out for the number one spot towards the end of this season seems counterproductive if indeed the Blues have to keep a check on their spending until next summer, as Nixon suggests.

Ned Holmes

I can see the benefit of bringing in Jack Butland long-term given John Ruddy is not getting any younger but this should not be a priority for Birmingham City or Wayne Rooney.

The 36-year-old has proven an outstanding signing for Blues so far. He's barely missed a game since the start of last season and kept 17 clean sheets in 54 appearances, which is no mean feat given they were battling in the bottom half of the table last term.

Ruddy brings leadership as well as just his on-field performances and that could be particularly useful if Birmingham are successful in their reported pursuit of Derby County's Eiran Cashin.

As such, signing a replacement to him or even a successor does not need to be a priority for the Championship club.

The report suggests that Butland is keen to return to St Andrew's to join back up with his former club and he would be a strong option between the sticks in the second tier.

At 30, the English shot-stopper offers something Ruddy does in longevity but having only moved north of the border in the summer and with a contract that runs until the summer of 2027, prizing him away from them in the January window might not be cheap.

It's a move that can wait until next summer, in my eyes, as Ruddy is a safe pair of hands for 2023/24.