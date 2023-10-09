Highlights The speculation surrounding Wayne Rooney potentially joining Birmingham City as manager seems to be gaining credibility, with sources claiming it's a done deal.

CEO Garry Cook is believed to be the driving force behind this managerial change, risking undoing the positive work done by the new owners by sacking popular figure John Eustace.

Eustace has now been dismissed from his role at St Andrew's.

There's currently a lot of speculation surrounding Wayne Rooney and the Birmingham City job at the moment.

These rumours first popped up a while ago - but those links to the former Manchester United star came when John Eustace was being linked with the Rangers job.

With this in mind, many didn't read too much into these links to Rooney, but they have cropped up once again and this move to St Andrew's could potentially be happening.

This potential managerial change would come at a very strange time due to the results that John Eustace has managed to get this season.

Some Birmingham supporters are sceptical about whether Eustace is the right man for the long term - but most are in agreement that he deserves the chance to carry on - especially after back-to-back wins in their past two matches.

With these links to Rooney failing to go away though, we take a look at the latest news on this saga.

The BBC's Aaron Paul believes Rooney's move to St Andrew's is a done deal.

This is a massive claim and considering there hasn't been a denial from senior club figures of this story, it's looking more and more likely that the former England international will be installed in the Midlands.

Paul has also reported that former teammates John O'Shea and Ashley Cole are set to join him at Blues, with Cole playing with Rooney for the Three Lions.

Who is the key Birmingham City figure driving this Wayne Rooney appointment?

Journalist Neil Moxley has claimed that CEO Garry Cook is the main man driving this managerial change.

Cook came in as part of Tom Wagner's takeover and there has been a lot of praise for how things have been handled behind the scenes.

Following such a turbulent time under previous owners BSHL, Wagner and his team have enjoyed a good first window but they risk undoing that work by sacking Eustace, who is a popular figure at St Andrew's.

Many Birmingham supporters on social media have asked why this change is potentially being made - and Moxley has seemingly identified the key figure behind this switch.

The reporter wasn't afraid to share his opinion on the matter, saying that Cook should be the one sacked instead of Eustace.

John Eustace sacked by Birmingham City

Eustace has officially been dismissed from his role at Birmingham, with this news being confirmed this morning.

When the recent Rooney links emerged, it seemed inevitable that he would be leaving his role and that is the case, although it may not take him too long to find another job.

He helped to stabilise the club when they were in a vulnerable position and has left Blues in sixth place in the Championship - an exceptional achievement that he can be proud of.

The club has added that a new manager will be announced in the coming days.