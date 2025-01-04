Former Man Utd defender Wes Brown believes Ruben Amorim should add Wayne Rooney to his backroom team following his sacking at Plymouth.

The ex-Birmingham City boss was named as Argyle chief in the summer, but he endured a very difficult start to life at Home Park, with the club struggling for results, particularly on the road.

Championship Table (as of Jan 4th, 2025) Team P GD Pts 21 Portsmouth 23 -10 23 22 Hull City 25 -11 22 23 Cardiff City 24 -15 22 24 Plymouth Argyle 24 -29 19

Therefore, the decision was made last week to sack Rooney, and it remains to be seen what will happen next for the England legend, who has struggled with Blues and DC United in the past.

Wayne Rooney tipped for Man Utd return

However, speaking to the Sports Daily, as quoted by the Express, Brown urged Amorim to tap into Rooney’s knowledge, as he explained why he believes his former teammate could help end United’s attacking woes.

“If Wayne wanted to spend time as a striking coach he would be absolutely brilliant at it. He was one of the best goalscorers we’ve ever seen and was a top playmaker as well. If he wanted to do that he would be very good on movement and things like that, he was one of the best to do it.

“Could he help Rasmus Hojlund at United? I think all young strikers would love to listen to Wayne and his knowledge. When I was a young player I remember getting a few tips from Laurent Blanc and the little things like that can really help. If Wayne was on hand to give out some advice, I’m sure everyone would be willing to listen.

“Wayne is the sort of guy to keep his head up and wait to see if another opportunity arises. He’ll be ready to take a new challenge again in no time but of course he’ll be really disappointed as he was so determined to do well there.”

Wayne Rooney can still have a future in the game

It’s hard to argue that Plymouth made the wrong decision with Rooney, and the reality is that he has struggled in management since leaving Derby.

But, that doesn’t mean his involvement in football coaching has to come to an end.

As Brown says, he was one of the top players of his generation, and whilst that doesn’t mean you automatically become a good coach, it should mean he can offer something to players.

In truth, a return to United seems unlikely, as Amorim has his own staff and seems determined to do things his own way, despite their results. But, there may be other managers out there who want to tap into Rooney’s experience and passion for football.

Of course, that would depend on whether Rooney is ready to take a step back and revert to coaching as opposed to management.

So, ultimately, it’s all on him, but at 39, the Premier League and Champions League winner can still have a long future in the game, even if he hasn’t made the progress he wanted as the main man.