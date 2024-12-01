Wayne Rooney has admitted he takes 'full responsibility' for Plymouth Argyle's 4-0 defeat at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, but has also taken aim at his players following their recent performances.

The Pilgrims were looking to bounce back from last Tuesday's 6-1 defeat at Norwich City, but instead suffered a second consecutive hammering, and have now conceded a worrying 10 goals in two games.

Rooney's men were drawing 0-0 at half-time at Ashton Gate, but Scott Twine's goal on 57 minutes for the Robins cued a second half onslaught, and a miserable day at the office for Argyle, whose winless run has extended to four games.

Plymouth Argyle's last four results Opponent Result Bristol City (A) 4-0 L Norwich City (A) 6-1 L Watford (H) 2-2 D Derby County (A) 1-1 D

Rooney takes responsibility as he slams 'embarrassing' Plymouth Argyle defeat

The Pilgrims boss said post-match at Ashton Gate: "From there (the second half) the players collapsed.

"Again, this is not something I haven't told the players.

"They completely collapsed.

"It was the same at Norwich away, it was the same at Leeds away.

"When you want to have a career in football you need to dig deep at times, and dig deep within yourself.

"It's something I have done many times as a player, and I feel the players showed a real lack of character and lack of fight after we conceded the first goal, and that is very disappointing.

"Of course, we have got injuries, and that's certainly not me making excuses, but those players who have come in have all had the game time.

"I have tried different ways, different systems.

"I have gone at them, I have tried to encourage them.

"I have tried to find the right balance between both.

"Up to now, away from home, nothing is getting through to them.

"I think the biggest thing is when we concede a goal it looks like the game is over, and you are looking at hopefully keeping it down to one goal, which is not a good place to be.

"I'm talking a lot on the players and I never like doing that, but I think it is at a point now where the players need to understand that they need to give more and show more character, more fight, more desire.

"I have simplified the game as much as I can today for them, to not over complicate things.

"Ultimately, it's my responsibility.

"I take full responsibility for the result.

"I pick the team, pick the tactics in which we go out into the game, but I think the players are at a stage now where they need to hear it not just in the dressing room but hear from it from outside as well that they have to show more.

"We have got a duty to this football club to show a pride, a respect, a passion, a fight for this club and the last two games I feel that hasn't been there.

"My reflections from the game at the end is big embarrassment in being honest.

"I know the support the fans have given us.

"They have come here in numbers, it was the same on Tuesday and the same today.

"It was very difficult walking over to show our appreciation to the fans and not feel embarrassed."

Wayne Rooney must be fearing for his future as Plymouth Argyle boss

The Pilgrims' latest defeat leaves them in 21st, and just two points above the relegation zone, while the fact that both QPR and Portsmouth, who are both currently in the bottom three, have each won four points from their last two games is particularly worrisome for the Devon outfit.

Serious questions are now being asked over whether Rooney is the right man to guide Argyle to Championship safety, and a defeat to relegation rivals Oxford United next weekend could prove to be the end of the road for the former Birmingham City boss.

Unfortunately for the Pilgrims, their 4-0 defeat was not an anomaly, but part of a pattern of heavy away defeats which has included their aforementioned 6-1 defeat at Norwich, as well as a 3-0 loss at Leeds, and a 5-0 hammering in Cardiff.

With that sort of form on the road, Argyle are unlikely to survive in the second tier, so chairman Simon Hallett, who was in the away end at Ashton Gate, as per The Guardian, may choose to act swiftly and sack Rooney prior to the upcoming January transfer window.