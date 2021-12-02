Wayne Rooney stance revealed amid fresh twist in Derby County saga

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is growing “increasingly frustrated” at Pride Park and believes American businessman Chris Kirchner’s takeover bid should’ve been handled quicker, according to a report from the Mail Online.

Last night, a report warned that liquidation “is more likely than not” at the East Midlands club ahead of a crucial meeting with HMRC this week.

The Rams are already on course to be relegated to League One this season after being deducted 21 points in 2021/22 but there are now concerns that a takeover would not make business sense unless some of the £60 million debt is reduced, though Kirchner is thought to remain the frontrunner.

According to Mail Online, Rooney is “growing increasingly frustrated” at Pride Park but has made clear his commitment to the club and his plans to manage them in League One.

It is said the former England and Manchester United captain feels “progress should have been quicker” in handling Kirchner’s takeover bid, particularly given the January window is nearly upon us.

As per a Football League World exclusive yesterday, a string of top flight clubs are planning to raid the Rams for some of their young talent, including Max Bird, Jason Knight, and Louie Sibley, and the administrators may consider sales if a new owner is not in place.

The Verdict

This is another concerning report from Derby’s perspective, with Rooney said to be growing frustrated at Pride Park.

The job he has done amid the off-field chaos this season is hugely impressive and it would be a boost if they can indeed keep him despite their impending relegation to League One.

All the indications so far have been that he will remain in charge but you can understand why he is annoyed about how slowly things have been progressing concerning Kirchner’s takeover and you’d imagine his stance would be echoed by Derby fans.

The January transfer window could well be a dangerous period for the Rams if a takeover has not yet been completed, which at this rate looks likely.