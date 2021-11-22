Wayne Rooney speaks out on Tom Lawrence’s future at Derby County

Derby have been rife with rumours over the last few days after a report from the Daily Mail emerged claiming that Tom Lawrence could be on his way out of the club in the winter transfer window.

The forward has been influential for the Rams since he joined the club and this year has been no exception. In fact, he has already outperformed his goal contribution tally from last year, bagging four goals and three assists so far.

In fact, two of those strikes came in his team’s emphatic 3-2 win over league leaders Bournemouth at the weekend, showing just how much of an impact the player can have on the outcome of Derby’s results.

Quiz: Have Derby County ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Craven Cottage Yes No

It would be a huge blow then for the club to lose him in the winter window, especially if he was to depart for barely anything.

However, his future will lie only at Pride Park if his manager’s words are anything to go by, as the manager told Derbyshire Live that the 27-year-old will be with the Rams ‘until the end of the season.’

He said: “No player will leave this club without me giving it the go-ahead. With Tom Lawrence, he will be here until the end of the season.”

It means that there might not be an exit then in the near future for Tom Lawrence, or at least not one that would see him depart for a minimal fee. Instead, he could remain a part of the club’s ongoing battle to try and beat the drop against the odds this campaign.

The Verdict

Derby are in a difficult situation at the moment and it would therefore not be a surprise to see any number of big players leave Pride Park in January. Tom Lawrence will generate interest and could generate revenue and right now, Derby are in no position to turn that down.

If they have new owners though, then it is a possibility that they could keep some of their best assets. If they can manage to keep hold of the forward and utilise him in their efforts to beat the drop this season, then it would certainly be a real boost to the side this season.