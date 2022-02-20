Wayne Rooney speaks out on significant moment in Peterborough United win

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney will continue to support Tom Lawrence, despite admitting his red card against Peterborough was ‘stupid’.

The Rams picked up a massive three points against their relegation rivals thanks to a stoppage time effort from Louie Sibley. That didn’t tell the whole story of a dramatic afternoon at Pride Park though, with both sides playing large parts with ten men.

Hayden Coulson had been shown two yellows by the 35th minute but Lawrence’s moment of madness minutes into the second half meant it was ten men each for the remainder.

The 28-year-old went in late on Nathan Thompson and was right sent off. And, Rooney was critical of Lawrence when discussing the incident after, even if he wouldn’t throw him under the bus as he looked back on his own playing career, when speaking to reporter Elias Burke.

“He’s very lucky he’s got a manager who understands that situation because I’ve done it many times myself. I want my players to be aggressive but no stupid red cards.”

The verdict

This is smart management from Rooney. On one hand, Lawrence let the team down with a silly decision that could’ve cost them points in what was a massive game.

Pleasingly for the player, his teammates rescued him and that might explain why Rooney hasn’t gone mad at him, whilst he’s also right to recall how he lost his head at times in his career.

Plus, Rooney knows Lawrence will be key to the team as they look to complete this miraculous survival, so it’s clever to keep him on side, as the Welshman will be desperate to make up for his red card when he returns.

