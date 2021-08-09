Wayne Rooney speaks out on Kamil Jozwiak’s Derby County future

Wayne Rooney insists that Derby County “can’t afford” to let players leave the club amid speculation surrounding Kamil Jozwiak’s future at Pride Park.

Jozwiak joined Derby from Lech Poznan last season, but failed to make a real impact as the Rams narrowly avoided relegation.

The winger has made 42 appearances for the club in all competitions thus far, scoring one goal and registering three assists.

Reports from Turkey have loosely linked Jozwiak with a move away from Derby, with Galatasaray said to be interested in the winger.

But speaking ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup clash with Salford City this week, Wayne Rooney spoke about Jozwiak’s future at the club, insisting that it was the first he had heard of Gala’s interest in the player.

Rooney on Jozwiak link: "We can't afford for players to be leaving the club. To be honest, this is the first I've heard of interest in Kamil. But we need players coming in, not going out." — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) August 9, 2021

He told The Athletic’s Ryan Conway that the club “can’t afford” to let players leave the club at the moment, with the priority to bring players in rather than let them leave.

Rooney also added that Jozwiak “wasn’t really ready” to start Saturday’s draw with Reading, but needed him to given the lack of depth in Derby’s squad.

The Verdict

The priority is obviously to bring players in for Derby, so letting Jozwiak go would have been a bit of a eyebrow-raiser.

But the winger was always going to need time to settle at Pride Park having moved from Poland, and it has been tough due to lockdown and other factors.

He is clearly a talented player, and with an arm around his shoulder, he will prove that in good time.