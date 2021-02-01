Wayne Rooney speaks out on Derby County transfer targets as deadline nears

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Derby County are in advanced talks to sign Lee Gregory and George Edmundson, as he revealed he feels the two will be good characters at the club.

It’s no secret that the Rams are desperate to bring in several new recruits today, and they are set to finalise a deal for Manchester United’s Teden Mengi.

Two more could follow the defender through the door, with Rangers’ centre-back Edmundson and Stoke City striker Gregory both poised to sign.

And, whilst Rooney acknowledged they still aren’t 100% done, there aren’t expected to be any hitches and the boss outlined what the two will bring to Pride Park when speaking to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway.

“They’re two good players. Players who I like, but more importantly they’re good characters. I want this team to play with character. But they’re not done. We’re working to get them done as quick as possible.”

The pair will be linking up with a Derby team that are in great form, with Rooney’s side chasing a fourth consecutive Championship win when they take on Rotherham tomorrow.

The verdict

The fact Rooney is speaking so openly about these two suggests a deal is virtually done, and you have to say they would both be good signings.

Derby are clearly lacking depth in several areas, which includes centre-back and up top.

The boss has done his homework on what the players are like off the pitch, and he is obviously impressed, so this could be two smart signings for Derby, who are thriving under the guidance of the Manchester United legend.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.