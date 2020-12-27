Wayne Rooney speaks out on Derby County takeover situation

Derby County interim boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed there is no update on the takeover situation involving the club, which is hopes can be resolved ‘soon’.

There had been an expectation that Sheikh Khaled would complete his purchase of the Rams from Mel Morris in December, but the date kept getting pushed back.

Understandably, that has frustrated Derby fans, with some questioning whether the deal will actually happen at all.

However, Derbyshire Live have reiterated that there’s nothing to be worried about in terms of the takeover going through, and Rooney told the paper the latest from his position.

“Nothing at the minute. Hoping it will be done pretty soon, but at the minute no change. The quicker the better for everyone.”

Derby are unlikely to announce a new permanent manager until the takeover is confirmed, with Rooney still the leading candidate given the impressive job he has done in the past few weeks.

It’s also sure to impact the budget that the recruitment team have to work with in the New Year as Derby look to strengthen their squad.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Derby County in 2020?

1 of 20 Phillip Cocu was appointed as manager Yes No

The verdict

I’m sure that Rooney is getting bored of the constant questions about the takeover, but they are inevitable until an announcement is made.

Clearly, he hasn’t been given a concrete update from the key figures above him, so he has to keep doing his job.

It’s tough for Rooney in terms of January recruitment, however it’s out of his control, so he just has to focus on the next game and trying to get more positive results for Derby.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.