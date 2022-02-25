Wayne Rooney speaks out on Derby County takeover situation

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he hasn’t been given a fresh update from the administrators on the potential sale of the club.

The deadline for bids to be made by interested parties has passed, and there is a hope that an announcement revealing a preferred bidder will come in the next 24 hours, after reports confirmed several offers were made.

So far though, there has been no update and Rooney couldn’t offer anything concrete when speaking to the media at today’s press conference.

“I’ve not spoken to the administrators since the game in midweek. I’ve had no updates so I don’t know whether there have been any bids and, unfortunately, can’t update you.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean no progress has been made, as the Manchester United legend will only be focused on the team, with the Rams in action against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road tomorrow afternoon.

A midweek loss at home to Millwall means Derby are eight points from safety going into the game, with 13 fixtures left to play.

The verdict

This might concern some Derby fans but the reality is that Rooney isn’t going to know everything about the off-field issues.

Plus, he has spoken in the past about the takeover and things haven’t gone to plan, so you can understand why he is taking a cautious approach.

Ultimately, this is out of Rooney’s hands, and like all connected to the East Midlands outfit he will be waiting and hoping that some positive news comes up in the next day or two.

