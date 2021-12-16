Wayne Rooney speaks out on Derby County future amid Everton link

Wayne Rooney has done a solid job in getting Derby playing some good football despite some off-field issues – and it has begun to catch the eye of teams higher up the football pyramid.

With Everton growing increasingly unhappy over the performance of their current manager Rafa Benitez, it looked like the Toffees may approach their former player over the possibility of taking over at the club. However, Rooney has today revealed to the Derby Telegraph that he has had ‘no communication’ with the Premier League outfit and is happy to stay at Pride Park.

Rooney took over at Derby last season, when the club were struggling to stay in the division. Although he faltered at first – and very nearly saw them relegated to League One – he has since managed to get his charges playing some good football and picking up some solid results.

The Rams do remain at the foot of the Championship table due to their points deductions but Rooney is not letting that stop him from getting as many points as he can in a bid to, perhaps, pull off what would be an incredible move out of the relegation spots.

The work that he has done in getting Derby to perform despite their situation is now drawing admiring glances from afar. Everton would like to bring in the former player if he was interested, as reported by The Sun but it seems as though the manager is happy where he currently is.

Speaking ahead of his team’s latest game against Cardiff, he said via the Derby Telegraph that he has had no contact with the Toffees over a move there and it therefore looks as though his future may be with the Rams.

The Verdict

Wayne Rooney looked at first like he was out of his depth as Derby manager. There were calls for him to lose his job and he was lucky to eventually keep Derby in the division.

Given time and a summer to sort out his squad though and the former Man United man has flourished. Despite all the points deductions and off-field issues, he is managing to produce some incredible results.

The side may not be able to stay up this year, purely because of the amount of points taken from them but they have shown they can still compete in the league despite their lack of funds, players and points.

If he was to stay with them in League One, then there is every chance that, with some of the showings he has put in during his time in the Championship and with a potential new owner, he could get them straight back into the second tier.