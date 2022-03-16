Wayne Rooney speaks out on Colin Kazim-Richards’ status after Derby County’s 3-1 loss at Blackburn

Colin Kazim-Richards was stretchered off after only coming on as a 73rd minute substitute, in Derby County’s 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening.

The Rams led through Ravel Morrison’s goal at the break and could have been more comfortable in the first half, before their set piece defending let them down and Scott Wharton and Tyrhys Dolan headed home to turn it around for the hosts.

There were plenty of positives to take for Wayne Rooney, however at this stage of the season the result is everything and County are running out of fixtures to save themselves.

The former England captain had his say on Kazim-Richards’ injury when he spoke to DerbyshireLive.

He said: “Obviously I don’t know how bad it is at the minute.

“Colin is a big strong lad and for him to go off on a stretcher, I don’t think it is going to be a good one.

“Hopefully it’s not as bad as it looks.”

With Kamil Jozwiak’s sale and Luke Plange’s dip in form in front of goal, Kazim-Richards will be a big loss for the squad if he is out for an extended period.

The 35-year-old has made some hugely valuable contributions this season and has a great influence on the younger players in the dressing room.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Derby County players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Plays for: Blackpool | Age: 35 | Left Derby in: 2019 Jordon Ibe Tom Ince Richard Keogh Martyn Waghorn

It is a tough one to take for Derby, and with Barnsley winning again it is looking a tall order for them to stay up at the minute.

The Tykes have come out of nowhere to rip up the great escape script and could catch Reading with games to spare at this rate.

Rooney will be staying positive, he knows just how brilliant the squad have been this season, with such a thin and youthful group they would be 16th with 45 points to their name if it was not for the points deductions they have suffered.

Five of the Rams’ final eight matches are at Pride Park, including the next two, if they can win four of them then they will give themselves a chance, after all they have achieved this season, they still cannot be written off.