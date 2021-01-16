Wayne Rooney speaks out on 26-year-old’s potential Derby County exit

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney plans to sit down with Duane Holmes, as speculation lingers linking him with a move to Huddersfield Town.

Holmes has entered the final six months of his deal with the Rams, having been with the club over the last two-and-a-half years.

A return to Huddersfield is being mooted this month, with Carlos Corberan looking to bolster his depleted squad at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Quiz: The top 16 Derby County record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16 Craig Short Everton Man City Blackburn Bolton

However, with news of Rooney’s permanent appointment at Pride Park, he’s been quizzed on transfers.

Expectedly, the future of Holmes has cropped up.

“Duane is fantastic football player,” Rooney said, as quoted by Derbyshire Live.

“He has got six months left on his contract. So now having taken on the (manager’s) job full time that is something I can sit down with Duane and speak to him about, what the plans are for the future.”

Holmes, 26, has made 74 appearances for Derby in the Championship over his spell with the Rams, returning six goals.

The versatile midfielder’s game time this season hasn’t been what it was, though, with 15 appearances in all competitions. He scored once in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

The Verdict

A few days ago it seemed quite straightforward that Holmes would be signing for Huddersfield.

However, Rooney getting the job permanently means that discussions at Derby are bound to be now held.

Rooney’s comments suggest he rates Holmes, but the midfielder is going to be looking for security over playing time and things like that as he approaches his peak.

It’s hard to rule a return to Huddersfield out of the question.

Thoughts? Let us know!