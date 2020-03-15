Wayne Rooney slams authorities following handling of recent situation

Derby County’s Wayne Rooney has hit out at the government and football authorities for the way they have acted during this coronavirus crisis.

The government had insisted that games did not need to get postponed, or even be played behind closed doors, last week but the situation changed after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta contracted the virus.

That prompted the Premier League to immediately suspend their games until early April and the EFL followed, with no fixture set to be played in the top four English leagues until April 3 at the earliest.

Despite that, leagues around the globe had already been suspended way before the decision was made in England and, writing for the Times, Rooney made it clear he couldn’t believe it took so long for this to happen.

“Why did we wait until Friday? Why did it take Mikel Arteta to get ill for the game in England to do the right thing? For players, staff and their families it has been a worrying week – one in which you felt a lack of leadership from the government and from the FA and Premier League.

“After the emergency meeting, at last the right decision was made – until then it almost felt like footballers in England were being treated like guinea pigs.

“I know how I feel. If any of my family get infected through me because I’ve had to play when it’s not safe, and they get seriously ill, I’d have to think hard about ever playing again. I would never forgive the authorities.”

The verdict

These are very strong words from a very influential person in the English game and Rooney is clearly not happy with what has gone on.

And, you can understand why. It was very strange that virtually the whole of Europe had stopped playing but England hadn’t and the decision was only made after Arteta’s news.

It also shows their should be more communication between the league and the players and it’s something they can learn from moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.