Wayne Rooney singles out Derby County man for praise

Wayne Rooney has been praising the latest youngster who has been given a chance to in the first team after their fixture away at Cardiff City was postponed this weekend.

Rooney spoke to club media after Luke Plange scored on his full debut last week against Blackpool as he believes Plange ‘has the tools to offer Derby County a different option’.

The former Everton and Manchester United forward has been forced to blood youngsters regularly into the first team due financial constraints brought on by administration.

Plange is the latest to do so after an impressive season to date for Derby’s under-23’s side.

The 19-year-old scored six goals in 10 games in Premier League 2 which led to a chance in the first team, having only arrived at Pride Park earlier this year after being released by Arsenal.

Speaking of Plange’s strengths, Rooney told the Rams’ official website: “Luke Plange has a bit of everything in his game.

“He can run in behind teams, he’s quick and he is also strong enough to hold the ball up. As well as that, he’s a clever player and also a finisher.

“With players like that, you know that if they get a chance that they are more than likely going to score.”

Rooney was particularly pleased with Plange’s goal against Blackpool as the former Arsenal forward showed a predatory instinct to be in the right place at the right time.

“His goal against Blackpool was one he couldn’t miss but it was pleasing to see him in that position in the first place,” Rooney continued.

“People will say it’s lucky the ball fell to him, but it’s about anticipating where the ball is going to go and Luke did that.”

The Verdict

Plange impressed against Blackpool and it will be exciting to see him develop through the season. He showed good touches and gave Blackpool’s defender plenty of problems.

It’s important not to get too carried away but as long as Plange is being nuisance for defenders and getting his teammates into the game further up the pitch, he will continue to impress.

He also offers a different option to the only senior striker that Derby have on their books in Colin Kazim-Richards, and whilst he’s not an academy graduate he could be the latest youngster to shine at County.