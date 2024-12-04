This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There has been plenty of conjecture about Wayne Rooney’s future as Plymouth Argyle boss of late, with the Pilgrims hovering above the Championship relegation zone after a run of just one win in nine league games.

The last week has seen the Greens suffer heavy defeats on the road to Norwich City and Bristol City, with a fair contingent of the Green Army getting fed up with spending their money following their team to be faced with abject performances on a regular basis.

A report from The Telegraph’s John Percy earlier in the week said that Rooney is fighting to save his job after an abysmal week on the road which saw his side ship ten goals over the two matches, with the upcoming Home Park double-header with Oxford United and Swansea City said to be crucial if the Argyle boss is to maintain his spot in the dugout.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s resident Argyle fan Chris to see the view from the stands in Devon, and whether the former Manchester United man deserves the boot already.

Plymouth Argyle board urged to stick by Wayne Rooney

While Rooney’s future is supposedly on the line, Argyle owner and Chairman Simon Hallett has come out to defend his boss of late, while speaking at a fan forum event in Cornwall on Monday.

According to Plymouth Live, The Pilgrims’ chief told those in attendance that he was fully supportive of the man he chose to appoint in the summer, and is looking to support rather than sack the 39-year-old, with the January transfer window just around the corner.

That paints a completely different picture to the one Percy does in his broadsheet publication, and Chris tends to believe his Chairman in this case, with full faith behind the current boss as it stands.

When asked about the Rooney situation, the Argyle fan said: “There are certainly plenty of fans and pundits who believe that Wayne Rooney doesn’t have a long time remaining as head coach at Argyle.

“It is true that there have been recent articles suggesting that the next two games at home to Oxford United and Swansea City are going to be crucial to his future.

“However, after recent comments from Simon Hallett I don’t see that sacking Wayne Rooney is the right call.

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle Championship record (Transfermarkt) Matches 18 Wins 4 Draws 5 Defeats 9 Goals scored 18 Goals conceded 38 Win % 22.2% Points per game 0.94

“Wayne Rooney currently has a lot of pressure on his head; not only for the position we are in, but also having one of the lowest budgets in the league to play with, as well as having a significant injury crisis for many first-team players, including Morgan Whittaker.

“With that in mind, I believe the board would stick with him even if they resulted in losses. However, recent form shows that our home performances have been very much up there, it is just our away performances that have been letting us down.”

Plymouth Argyle’s injury crisis hasn't helped Wayne Rooney

While results and performances haven’t been the best of late, Argyle have also had to deal to a number of long-term injuries to their players, with the likes of Joe Edwards, Ibrahim Cissoko and Muhamed Tijani all ruled out until the new year.

Morgan Whittaker [pictured] has also been unavailable of late, alongside Brendan Galloway, Lewis Gibson and Ryan Hardie, with the Greens down to the bare bones as the festive period is set to begin.

With everything to play for throughout the rest of the season, Hallett and those in the boardroom have some key decisions to make over the next few months, with Rooney struggling to set the world alight at Home Park thus far.

Finding a new manager on the cusp of the January transfer window didn’t work that well last season - as Ian Foster’s reign shows - and the Pilgrims would like to avoid the same scenario in the current campaign, with the hope being that Rooney can be the man to turn things around with the right recruitment next month.