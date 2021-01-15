Wayne Rooney shuts down Sky Sports’ Derby County transfer claim

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has shut down talk that the club’s youth players could be sold to raise money.

Money has become a major issue for the Rams recently, with plenty of talk of unpaid wages floating around.

Rob Dorsett at Sky Sports reported that Derby were looking to sell some of their best youngsters this month to deal with debts.

However, moments after taking over as Derby’s permanent manager, Rooney shut down that talk.

As per Ryan Conway at The Athletic, Rooney assured supporters that wasn’t the case, even underlining his plans to build a future side around those promising youngsters.

Rooney says he saw reports about young players having to be sold, said that wasn't the case. He wants the highly rated young players here to build around. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 15, 2021

Rooney has overseen three wins and four draws in his nine fixtures as temporary boss at Derby.

That’s landed him the full time role and his initial task will be to continue driving Derby up the Championship table after a rocky 2020/21 so far.

Currently, the Rams still sit in the relegation zone on goal difference having collected just 19 points so far this season.

Tomorrow, Derby take on Rotherham United at Pride Park.

The Verdict

This is good to hear if you’re of a Derby persuasion.

The talk of selling off your youngsters to fund things is embarrassing and not something that’s going to sit right with fans. You should be focusing on building around those players.

Rooney recognises that and is right to shut things down.

It’s just want you want your manager to be like.

Thoughts? Let us know!