Wayne Rooney shares update on Sam Baldock and Lee Buchanan’s situation at Derby

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that Sam Baldock suffered a hamstring injury during yesterday’s clash with AFC Bournemouth and thus is a doubt for the club’s meeting with Fulham on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lee Buchanan will need to be assessed ahead of the Rams’ visit to Craven Cottage after picking up a knock in the closing stages of Sunday’s showdown.

Derby produced a spirited display at Pride Park as they sealed a 3-2 victory over AFC Bournemouth who missed out on the chance to reclaim top-spot in the Championship.

Jason Knight opened the scoring for the Rams before Jaidon Anthony levelled proceedings in the 19th minute.

Bournemouth took the lead just before half-time as Dominic Solanke netted his 15th goal of the season.

Undeterred by this setback, Derby equalised in the 62nd minute as Tom Lawrence fired a fantastic effort past Cherries goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Lawrence then scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Rams as he converted his spot-kick after Graeme Shinnie was brought down in the penalty area by Jack Stacey.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with league leaders Fulham on Wednesday, Rooney has provided an injury update on Baldock and Buchanan.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph about the duo, the Rams boss said: “Sam felt his hamstring, so we will have to wait a few days to see how that is.

“With Lee, I don’t know whether it is his knee or his ankle, it looked like a block tackle.

“Hopefully it is not too serious.”

The Verdict

If Baldock and Buchanan are unable to feature for Derby in their upcoming meeting with Fulham, it will be intriguing to see who Rooney opts to draft in as replacements for this particular duo.

Colin Kazim-Richards will be pushing for a start after being utilised as a substitute in Sunday’s clash with Bournemouth whilst Jack Stretton could potentially be included in the Rams’ match-day squad.

Meanwhile, Craig Forsyth could be given the opportunity to impress at full-back if Buchanan is not fit enough to play on Wednesday.

Having made 238 appearances at this level during his career, Forsyth knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against a Fulham side who are currently thriving under the guidance of Marco Silva.