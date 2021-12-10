Wayne Rooney shares Sam Baldock injury update ahead of Derby County’s meeting with Blackpool

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that he is hoping that Sam Baldock will be able to step up his recovery from injury by featuring alongside the rest of the squad in training next week.

The forward is currently training away from the club’s main contingent of players after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this season.

In Baldock’s absence, Derby have failed to build upon their impressive 3-2 victory over AFC Bournemouth as they have only managed to pick up one point from their last three league fixtures.

The Rams will be determined to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend after suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City.

Set to face Blackpool at Pride Park, Derby know that a failure to step up to the mark in this fixture could result in them falling further adrift at the bottom of the second-tier standings.

Whilst Baldock is set to miss this clash, Rooney has shared a relatively encouraging update regarding the forward’s injury status.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for Saturday’s showdown with Blackpool (as cited by the Derby Telegraph) about Baldock, Rooney said: “Hopefully next week we can have him back to a place where he can be back involved with the team.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Baldock is clearly making progress regarding his rehabilitation and thus could potentially make his return to action over the Christmas period.

When he is fit enough to feature, the 32-year-old will be determined to add to the two goals that he has scored in the Championship this season in Derby’s upcoming fixtures.

Set to be without Baldock tomorrow, Rooney may opt to utilise Tom Lawrence as a striker against Blackpool as the Wales international has played in this particular role on numerous occasions during the current campaign.

Alternatively, Colin Kazim-Richards or Luke Plange may be handed the opportunity to lead the line at Pride Park as the Rams aim to seal all three points in-front of their supporters.