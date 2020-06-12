Wayne Rooney shares hilarious throwback photo as Derby County gear up for EFL return

Derby County will be hoping to hit the ground running as they prepare to return to league action in just over a week.

It has been a rollercoaster season for the Rams, but after plenty of ups and downs, they have a slight chance of making this season a memorable one.

A top-six finish isn’t off the cards for Derby just yet; Phillip Cocu’s side sit five points off the play-offs with nine league games remaining this season.

With clashes against the likes of Millwall, Preston North End and Cardiff City still to come, wins over those sides could see them really mount a serious push for the top-six.

It is essential, then, that they return to league action with a win, as they prepare to take on Gary Rowett’s Lions at the Den in eight days’ time.

The players will be eager to get back into the thick of things after a three-month absence, none more than so than Wayne Rooney, who has posted a hilarious throwback photo onto his Instagram page to show his excitement ahead of the season’s restart.

The former Manchester United man is clearly delighted ahead of the resumption of the EFL campaign, as he looks to help guide Derby further up the Championship table.

The Verdict

Football is a funny old game and it would be quite remarkable if Derby were to land themselves a top-six finish.

It isn’t impossible for Phillip Cocu’s men, a good run of form could really see them push up the table and move closer to sixth place.

With so many games coming up against teams in and around them, there is no room for error.