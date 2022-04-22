Wayne Rooney shares early Derby County team news ahead of Bristol City clash

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Louie Watson and Bartosz Cybulski will be in the starting XI against Bristol City tomorrow.

A 1-0 defeat at QPR on Easter Monday condemned the Rams to relegation after a battling campaign where they nearly defied the odds to stay in the league following a 21-point deduction.

But, it’s not to be, with Wayne Rooney now preparing for life in League One, and he will stay on in charge if Chris Kirchner completes his deal to buy the club.

Either way, the final three games of the season give Rooney the chance to look ahead to next season, and he revealed to The Athletic reporter Elias Burke that he will give two youngsters a chance.

“Louie Watson and Bartosz Cybulski will start tomorrow.”

Watson, who is 20-years-old, has played two games in the league this season, whilst Cybulski has made three appearances in the Championship, so it will be a big chance for both to impress in front of a bumper home crowd at Pride Park.

The verdict

It makes total sense for Rooney to start some of the younger lads who haven’t been in the team this season, because it gives him a chance to assess them in a competitive game.

These two have been on the fringes this season, so they will feel they deserve a chance to play and it promises to be a big occasion for the pair.

You would expect more youngsters to be handed opportunities over the next three games as Rooney looks to see who will be a part of his squad next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.