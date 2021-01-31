Wayne Rooney set to raid Manchester United as he lines up Derby County transfer deal

Wayne Rooney is set to bolster his Derby County defence for the rest of the season as he is close to bringing in Man United youngster Teden Mengi, according to the Daily Mail.

Mengi has gone to Derby for a medical this evening as Rooney looks to finalise his first incoming since becoming the Rams manager, after a tough month which has saw the club hit with a transfer embargo.

But Rooney has turned to his former club for some assistance, with a talented player coming his way in Mengi.

The 18-year-old made his first-team breakthrough for the Red Devils last season, getting six minutes on the pitch in their 2-1 Europa League win over LASK Linz.

He was a regular fixture though in United’s under-23 squad, and this season has seen him step up to become the captain of that team, which is a big feat at such a young age.

Naturally a centre-back, Mengi is capable of playing all across the back line and considering Derby were without a senior defensive option on the bench against Bristol City yesterday, then Mengi’s impending arrival is much-needed.

Derby are selling at least three players before tomorrow’s deadline, with George Evans, Morgan Whittaker and wonderkid Kaide Gordon going to Millwall, Swansea and Liverpool respectively, which will raise some funds for players Rooney wants, with Sheikh Khaled’s takeover still not completed.

The Verdict

This is a really smart deal for Derby, with Mengi being touted as one of the brightest defensive talents in the country.

He will bring some more athleticism to the back-line and he could end up forging a really solid partnership with Matt Clarke in the next few months.

But he can’t be expected to walk straight into the starting line-up due to the Rams’ exceptionally-good form recently, but it may take few bad results or an injury for Mengi to really make his mark.