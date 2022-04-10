Wayne Rooney set for punishment after strong reaction following Derby County’s defeat at Swansea

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is expected to be sanctioned following his comments about referee Tim Robinson as his side lost to Swansea City yesterday.

The Rams fell to a 2-1 defeat in Wales, a result which leaves them nine points from safety with just five games to play, so relegation now seems inevitable.

Therefore, it was a huge game against the Swans and Rooney was not at all happy, perhaps understandably, at several decisions that went against his side, including one failure to give a penalty when Ben Cabango appeared to foul Bartosz Cybulski, which prompted an angry response from the Derby chief.

“I think everyone in the stadium agrees (it was a penalty), the Swansea manager, the Swansea staff, the Swansea fans, Derby players, staff, fans, everyone saw it was a clear penalty apart from the four officials.”

The rookie boss was livid on the touchline as he went up to the fourth official, and The Sun have revealed that Rooney is ‘facing punishment from the FA’ for his behaviour on the touchline and his assessment afterwards.

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

You can understand why Rooney was furious yesterday as some of the decisions that went against his team were poor, and he knows that result means the side are now very likely to go down.

So, you have to take that into consideration when you hear his rant, but he will have known that his actions would bring a charge.

For Rooney, his focus will already be on the next game and he will keep believing until it’s mathematically over for Derby County.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.