Wayne Rooney set for Derby County talks today

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is set for talks with the club’s administrators this afternoon, according to a report from The Telegraph.

The East Midlands club announced in a statement on Friday that they were set to file for administration, which will bring with it a 12-point penalty that will see them drop to the bottom of the Championship.

The Telegraph has revealed that Andrew Hosking from Quantuma will be appointed as the club’s administrator meaning it will be his job to attempt to sort out the financial situation at Pride Park and find a buyer.

It is understood Rooney is set for talks with the administrators this afternoon but where exactly he will fit into the plans moving forward remains unclear.

The former England and Manchester United captain deserves a huge amount of credit for what he has done over the past few months.

Derby’s preparations for the 2021/22 campaign were hamstrung by a transfer embargo, financial problems, and the departures of multiple key players, which left Rooney with a threadbare squad.

Despite that chaos, the 35-year-old has surprised many by helping his side move to 12th in the table after eight games and sit just three points back from the top six.

The Verdict

This week looks set to be pivotal to the future of Derby, with the administrators set to take control and start to make some important decisions.

Where that leaves Rooney is unclear but given the start to the season that the Rams have had under the former England captain, you’d imagine they’ll look to keep him around.

They may feel that’s not financially viable, however, as he’s thought to be on wages in the region of £90,000-per-week.

There have been suggestions that the Rams could be handed an additional nine-point deduction as part of an ongoing case with the EFL about breaking financial guidelines.

If that happens, then Derby would be 18 points adrift of safety and the decision may be made that keeping Rooney does not make sense.

It’s going to be a very interesting week at Pride Park, that’s for sure.