Wayne Rooney sends strong message with one eye on next season at Derby County

Wayne Rooney has called on the Derby County ownership situation to be sorted quickly as he tries to begin work for next season in the Championship.

The Rams secured their safety in the second tier after a dramatic day at Pride Park. Derby fell behind against fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday before going 2-1 up and then throwing that away until a Martyn Waghorn penalty salvaged a point in a 3-3 thriller.

With Rotherham failing to beat Cardiff City, that was enough to keep Derby in the division. That brought relief to all connected to the club, including Rooney, however the manager is already looking ahead.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, the rookie boss made it clear he wants the proposed takeover from Erik Alonso finalised, which would then allow him to move on transfer targets ahead of what could be a busy summer at Pride Park.

“We need to sort it out quickly, what is going on. We need to move forward tonight. I have got plans in place, I need to move quick on those plans. We can’t afford to have a season like we have just had.

“We move forward. I am very confident in my ability I can help get the club back to where it belongs.”

The verdict

Today was all about staying in the Championship and Derby did that, so the players and manager deserve credit for coming through what was a pretty incredible 90 minutes.

As Rooney says though, that doesn’t mean Derby should be pleased. It’s embarrassing that they’re in this position and it’s not good enough.

So, the takeover needs to be resolved ahead of what should be a very busy summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.