Wayne Rooney sends six-word message to Derby County fans amid turbulent times

Derby County fans learned that the club were heading for administration on Friday evening, meaning that the club will face a 12-point deduction.

The Rams could face further punishment as a nine-point deduction could also be issued to the club, as a result of breaching financial fair play rules.

It was news that certainly hit those associated with Derby County Football Club very hard, but Wayne Rooney had the job of motivating his team ahead of a clash with Stoke City.

Returning to Pride Park less than 24 hours before the news of the club’s administration broke out, The Rams secured a 2-1 victory against The Potters.

Max Bird and Curtis Davies fired Wayne Rooney’s side into a two-goal advantage, before Tom Ince set up a tense finale, halving the deficit with 58 minutes on the clock.

Derby impressively held onto their narrow lead and gained all three points, with Wayne Rooney taking to Instagram to share his delight:

The verdict

Derby were expected to struggle this season, as they were unable to operate freely in the transfer market.

Rooney navigated both the loan and free markets expertly, bringing in some much-needed experience and some talented individuals into his side.

Whatever happens with the off-the-field issues, Rooney can be proud of his start to the campaign, as Derby are beginning to look like a fully functional possession-based team.

The uncertainty over the punishment makes it a difficult situation for the club as a whole, but they managed to put all of that to the side during Saturday’s win.