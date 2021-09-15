Wayne Rooney sends message to Derby County fans following West Brom draw

Derby County earned themselves a point on the road last night against promotion contenders West Brom.

The Rams have endured a relatively steady start to the season, winning only one of their opening seven games but losing only twice.

Last night, they had to dig deep and stand firm in their pursuit of a point, with West Brom squandering plenty of chances in front of goal.

Their biggest chance fell to Darnell Furlong late on, with his diving header being kept out superbly well by Kelle Roos in goal.

But Derby, who were dominated in possession, defended well and held onto a point on the road against impressive opposition.

Wayne Rooney will be fairly satisfied, then, putting last week’s defeat to Birmingham City behind them and building on it with a point.

He took to Instagram after the game to praise his team and praise the away support which travelled to the Hawthorns.

The Verdict

It is no secret that Derby were always going to have to dig in and hold their own against a free-flowing West Brom side last night.

In reality, if they had their shooting boots on, West Brom could have had two or three balls in the net, but they didn’t and that’s football.

Derby went there with a game plan and came out of it with a point, and that is the only statistic that matters at the end of it all.